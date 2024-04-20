South Chicago shooting leaves 2 dead, another critically wounded

Two men were killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The group was standing on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street, according to police.

One man, 42, was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the names of the victims.

The final victim, 42, suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.