South Chicago shooting: Boy, 15, shot by group of unknown males

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Around 9:18 p.m., police say the teenage victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue with two females when three unknown males approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the right hand and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.