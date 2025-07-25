South Chicago shooting leaves 3 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men and a woman were shot Thursday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Triple shooting in South Chicago
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue.
Responding officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in leg and hip. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.
A 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.
The third victim, a 21-year-old woman, had been shot in the foot. She was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.
A witness told police they saw an SUV fleeing the scene.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.