South Chicago shooting leaves 3 wounded

Two men and a woman were shot Thursday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Triple shooting in South Chicago

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in leg and hip. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

A 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The third victim, a 21-year-old woman, had been shot in the foot. She was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

A witness told police they saw an SUV fleeing the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.