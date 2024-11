A man was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

Police reported that a 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire in the back and arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and area detectives are investigating.