South Dakota added, 2 states removed from Chicago's travel order

A lion sculpture in front of the Art Institute wears a mask with a depiction of the Chicago flag on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced Tuesday two states have been removed from the city's travel order and the addition of South Dakota.

Arizona and North Carolina were removed from the list of states on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

Current locations on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Violators of the order are threatened with fines of between $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total.

This story is developing...