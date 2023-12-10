South Deering vehicle thefts: Chicago police warn of recent string of crimes

Chicago police are warning residents about recent vehicle thefts in one city neighborhood.

In each incident, police say the victims parked their vehicles and discovered them missing the same day or next day.

The crimes all occurred this month in the South Deering neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

5200 Block of South Francisco Avenue on December 02, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

5200 Block of South Sacramento Avenue between the dates of December 04-05, 2023, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

5100 Block of South Rockwell Street on December 04, 2023, at 11:25 p.m.

Police could not provide a description of the offender or offenders. They say this is what you can do to prevent vehicle theft:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Immediately call -911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the city.

Anyone with information on these recent crimes is urged to contact CPD detectives at (312) 747-8382.