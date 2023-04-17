South Elgin man allegedly stabbed his mother to death

article

A South Elgin man is accused of stabbing his mother to death.

Michal Wybraniec, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed violence.

On Sunday, Wybraniec was inside his residence that he shared with his mother, Beata Wybraniec.

When his mother attempted to flee from him, Wybraniec allegedly caught her outside and stabbed her multiple times, causing her death.

His bond has been set at $2 million.

If found guilty, Wybraniec faces a sentence of between 20 and 60 years of imprisonment.