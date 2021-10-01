South Elgin man charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting victim's throat with a knife

A South Elgin man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting a victim's throat with a knife Wednesday.

Jordan S. Christensen, 33, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery/great bodily arm.

Jordan S. Christensen | Kane County State's Attorney's Office

On Wednesday morning, Christensen allegedly cut the victim's throat with a spring-loaded knife and stabbed the victim on the left side of the neck near the victim's ear multiple times, authorities said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Christensen knows the victim.

He appeared in Kane County bond court Friday and his bond was set at $500,000.

Advertisement

His next court appearance will be on Oct. 13.