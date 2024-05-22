South Elgin man charged with several child pornography-related crimes

article

A South Elgin man was charged with 23 counts of child pornography following a search of his home last week.

Victor Perez, 24, was arrested on May 16 after investigators with the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at his home in the 900 block of West Spring Street.

Kane County's top prosecutor, Jamie Mosser said Perez was in possession of multiple child pornography images and videos.

He faces the following charges:

Dissemination of Child Pornography, 15 Counts

Dissemination of Child Pornography Image, 1 Count

Possession of Child Pornography, 7 Counts

Perez’s next court appearance was scheduled for May 24.