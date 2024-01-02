South Lawndale shooting: Chicago man charged with attempted first-degree murder

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old man on the city's West Side.

The male victim was shot and seriously wounded while in traffic Monday morning in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 10:26 a.m., the 21-year-old was inside a car when a white Kia pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 3000 block of South Kildare Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police say later that day, the offender – identified as 19-year-old Angelo Velez – was taken into custody. He's scheduled to have a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was provided by Chicago police.