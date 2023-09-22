South Loop carjacking: Man, 33, robbed at gunpoint

A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Friday night in the South Loop neighborhood.

The 33-year-old man was outside walking around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street when he was approached by three males, one of which was armed with a gun. They demanded his personal belongings and the victim complied.

The suspects found and stole the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.