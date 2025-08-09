Chicago crime: South Loop shootout leaves CCL holder injured, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was injured in a shootout with multiple gunmen in the South Loop early Saturday morning. The victim, a concealed carry license holder, was shot at and fired back at the gunmen, police said.



A shootout between multiple gunmen and a licensed gun holder on the Near South Side early Saturday morning left one person injured.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of S. Wabash Avenue in the South Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was getting out of his car when another car with multiple unknown offenders inside approached him.

Two male gunmen got out of the second car and fired shots in the victim’s direction.

The victim, a concealed carry license holder, had his own gun and fired back at the gunmen.

The victim was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.