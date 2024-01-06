South Loop debuts first-ever indoor farmers market

The South Loop Farmers Market is going indoors for the winter for the first year ever.

Every Saturday from January through March, Roosevelt Collection Shops located at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd. will host the South Loop Farmers Market.

The indoor market kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 6, and will last through March 30. The markets run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chicagoans can escape the chilly weather to shop from over 30 local vendors offering fresh produce, pasta, treats, and more.

The market will offer events, as well as shopping. Bring your kids and even your furry friends.

More details on programming can be found at southloopfarmersmarket.com.