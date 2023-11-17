South Shore International College Prep celebrates Tars pride and giving back on Orange Friday

The FOX 32 Orange Friday Pep Rally celebrated giving thanks at Chicago’s South Shore International College Preparatory High School.

The fall sports teams were recognized and the winter sports teams wished good luck for their upcoming seasons.

Principal Michelle Flatt said their mascot is the Tars, a term for sailor and an acronym standing for Tenacious Anchored Responsible Scholars.

"We’re celebrating Thanksgiving in a different way," Flatt said. "We’re collecting canned goods. We’re also collecting clothing to support a neighboring church that has a canned food pantry as well as supports those who are struggling with homelessness. So our students are bringing in their canned food items. They’re bringing in their clothing items and this will take us all the way through the holidays into December."

The football team had a winning season this fall.

"We started off 2-7 last year," Coach Rober Miller said. "We came back and rebounded back and finished 6-2 this year. I’m very proud of my guys. They came together as a band of brothers. We’re looking forward to big things next year."

South Shore International College Prep is one of the CPS' selective enrollment schools.

"We have high expectations for them," Flatt said. "We are a college preparatory school and 'college' is in our name. So, we try to make sure that every student is ready for post-secondary success. No matter what choices they’re making in life, we want to make sure that they are anchored in excellence and ready to have that experience. We welcome all scholars who are interested in being part of our vibrant community. We’re small but mighty. We’re looking to grow."