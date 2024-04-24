Man dies after being found suffering from gunshot wound in South Shore

A man was killed by gunfire near South Shore Tuesday night.

Chicago police responded to the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue just before 7 p.m. and found a 59-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was unable to tell police where the shooting had occurred.

He was transported to The University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There is no offender in custody. Area One Detectives Are Investigating.