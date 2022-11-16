South Shore fatal shooting: Man killed, suspect arrested

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 12:47 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1900 block of E. 71st Street when he was struck by gunfire to the torso.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

An offender was taken into custody, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.