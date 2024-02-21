South Shore fire: 7 hospitalized, including baby, after flames erupt at high-rise

Crews battled a high-rise fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of Chicago firefighters were on the scene at 71st and Jeffery around 4 p.m. after a fire erupted in the kitchen of second-floor unit.

Many of the residents said they were trapped on the upper floors of the building. A very long towel could be seen hanging from the 7th or 8th floor of the building. Witnesses at the scene said a child could be seen hanging out of the window waiting to be rescued.

Seven people were transported to area hospitals due to injuries, including one baby who was in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) said. One person jumped from the 4th floor of the high-rise and is in fair condition.

Fire crews were still searching the building as of 5 p.m. and breaking out windows to ensure every resident had been evacuated and was safe.

The high-rise has 14 floors. No further information was immediately available.