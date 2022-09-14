South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA

article

A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks.

Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3.

The incidents happened at the below locations:

On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue; 20-year-old female victim

On Aug. 31 in the 500 block of North State Street; 25-year-old female victim

On Sept. 3 in the first block of West Lake Street; 53-year-old female victim

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The offender is also charged with using credit cards belonging to two of the above victims. Davis was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Transit Security Unit in the 100 block of North Wells Street.

No additional information is available at this time.