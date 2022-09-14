Expand / Collapse search

South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Guy Davis | Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. 

Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3.

The incidents happened at the below locations:

  • On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue; 20-year-old female victim 
  • On Aug. 31 in the 500 block of North State Street; 25-year-old female victim  
  • On Sept. 3 in the first block of West Lake Street; 53-year-old female victim  

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The offender is also charged with using credit cards belonging to two of the above victims. Davis was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Transit Security Unit in the 100 block of North Wells Street.  

No additional information is available at this time. 