South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies

Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police.

In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD.

The suspect will then take the victim's belongings and flee the scene on foot or inside a vehicle.

The robberies have taken place at the following times and locations:

At 4:45 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 2300 block of East 75th Street

At 5 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 7300 block of South South Shore Drive

At 3:20 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue

At 4:30 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 7300 block of South South Shore Drive

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.