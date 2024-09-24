Man, 53, shot while driving away from South Shore attempted robbery

The Brief A 53-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery in South Shore early Tuesday morning. He drove himself to the hospital and is in good condition, with no arrests made yet.



A man was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 53-year-old was getting into his car around 1:35 a.m. when two gunmen approached him and tried to rob him in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive, according to police.

The victim tried to drive off when one of the suspects shot him in the shoulder. The victim drove himself to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested. Area One detectives are investigating.