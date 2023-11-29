Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds following shooting in South Shore

Chicago police are investigating after a man showed up at a South Side hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the 2600 block of East 74th Place. He walked into St. Bernards Hospital at 10:30 p.m.

Police say he was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm, leg and buttocks.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.