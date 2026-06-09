South Shore shooting leaves 19-year-old in critical condition

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in the 1600 block of East 70th Street in the South Shore neighborhood. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No arrests have been announced.



A 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in an apartment hallway late Monday night in South Shore, police said.

What we know:

The victim was inside the hallway in the 1600 block of East 70th Street around 11:17 p.m. when unknown offender(s) opened fire on him.

The victim was shot in the neck and shoulder. He was treated by CFD personnel and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting or how many suspects were involved.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.