South Shore shooting leaves 45-year-old wounded

A 45-year-old man was shot Friday morning while walking on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The victim told officers he heard gunfire and then felt pain around 5:51 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 76th Street in the city’s 4th District.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and detectives in Area Two are investigating.