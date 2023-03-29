South Shore shooting: Man shot in back while getting into his vehicle

A 26-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while getting into his vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 12:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1800 block of E. 73rd St. when an unknown man approached on foot and fired at least one shot.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody is in custody, according to police.

The gunman fled southbound on 73rd St.

The investigation is ongoing.