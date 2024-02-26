South Shore shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The 47-year-old was found inside a car unresponsive around 10 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck in the 6900 block of South Paxton Avenue, according to police. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately provided.

No one is custody as Area One detectives investigate.