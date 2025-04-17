South Shore stabbing: Woman charged in 2024 death of 61-year-old man

The Brief Catherine Perry, 34, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted arson. The charges stem from an October 2024 fatal stabbing in the South Shore neighborhood. Perry was arrested this week and is due in court April 18 for a detention hearing.



A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened last year in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

Chicago police said Catherine Perry, 34, was arrested Tuesday in the 1800 block of East 71st Street. She faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted aggravated arson involving a known person present.

Catherine Perry | CPD

Perry is accused of fatally stabbing a 61-year-old man on October 14, 2024, in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue. Officers responding to the scene that day found the man unresponsive around noon. He was pronounced dead on site.

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed a possible motive, how Perry may have known the victim, or what evidence led to her arrest.

What's next:

Perry is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. The investigation is ongoing.