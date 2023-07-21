South Shore residents getting their vehicles broken into, stolen off the street
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Shore residents about a string of vehicle thefts in the area.
In each incident, the victims legally parked their vehicles on the street. When the victims returned to their vehicles, they were either missing or a window was broken and the steering column was peeled in an attempt to take the vehicle.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- 2000 Block of East 72nd Street on July 12 at 11 a.m.
- 7200 Block of South Paxton Avenue on July 12 between 9 a.m. and 11:55 p.m.
- 7100 Block of South Paxton Avenue on July 15 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
- 7100 Block of South Jeffery Boulevard on July 18 - 19 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.
- 2100 Block of East 72nd Street on July 20 at 10:30 a.m.
- 7300 Block of South Luella Avenue on July 20 at 4 p.m.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.