Chicago crime: Teen girl, 17, shot on South Side, police say

A 17-year-old girl was shot on the city’s South Side on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of S. Dobson Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The girl was walking outside when an unknown male gunman fired multiple shots in her direction and fled.

She was hit in both legs and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.