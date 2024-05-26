1 killed, 3 injured in South Side crash: police

A woman was killed and three others were injured in a car crash in West Woodlawn Saturday night.

Police said a man in an SUV and a woman in a Volkswagen sedan collided around 10:25 p.m.

The drivers were headed to the Chicago Police 3rd district to make a report when they crashed into a Chevy SUV. The second crash happened at 64th and South Cottage Grove.

The driver of the Chevy, a 44-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said a 43-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Chevy, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen was listed in fair condition at the same hospital and the man driving the other SUV was listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.