South Side crime: Man found shot in head, chest in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was found fatally shot laying on the ground in Greater Grand Crossing early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were responding to a person shot around 12:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive man in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The victim sustained was shot in the head and the chest and was pronounced dead on scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody and no further information is known at this time as area detectives continue to investigate the incident.