South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg.

An SUV stopped near the victim and someone began to fire shots in his direction.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with one gunshot in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.