South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint

Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month.

In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.

The offenders then fled the scene.

The incidents have occurred in the early morning hours on the following dates at the following locations:

7938 S. Dobson Ave. on Sept. 16

7932 S. Dobson Ave. on Sept. 20

8000 S. Dobson Ave. on Sept. 22.

Chicago police say the offenders are one to two African-American males, who were armed with a handgun and were wearing black ski masks.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area South at (312) 747-8273.