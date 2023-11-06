Extra-alarm fire breaks out at South Side high-rise

An extra-alarm fire broke out at a high-rise Monday morning in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood.

The fire started around 7 a.m. on the seventh floor of 3515 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two additional ambulances were called to the scene to help evaluate residents who were suffering from smoke inhalation. There is no word on how many people were injured in the fire.

The cause and source of the fire was not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.