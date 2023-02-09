South Side Irish Parade announces 2023's grand marshals

We are just a month away from the 45th annual South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day Parade and organizers announced this year's grand marshals on Thursday.

This year's distinction will go to chaplains of the Chicago police and fire departments and the honoree is the Beverly Area Planning Association.

The announcements were made today during a special ceremony, filled with bagpipes, jokes and prayer.

Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade is the largest, community based parade outside of Ireland, attracting hundreds of thousands of people to Western Avenue.

The iconic event has been a staple in Chicago's celebrations of Saint Patrick's Day since 1979.

Organizers said the role of chaplain with the Chicago police and fire department are often forgotten but very much needed.

Father Bill McFarlane works with firefighters and their families, while Father Daniel Brandt ministers to the police force.

"Very often in a case like this people will say ‘I am humbled,'" Brandt said. "I have to admit I am breaking one of the cardinal sins right now. I am not humble. I am incredibly proud. I'm proud to accept this honor not only on my behalf but on behalf of those standing behind me, those whom I serve and more importantly those 595 men and women whose names are inscribed on our memorial wall."

The next big announcement will come during a pre-parade party and fundraiser on Feb. 25 that is when we expect to learn the identity of this year's parade queen.

The South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off on Sunday, March 12.