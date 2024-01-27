South Side shooting: Man hospitalized after being shot in buttocks by woman

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after being shot by a woman at a South Side apartment, Chicago police say.

The incident happened at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of S. Ellis.

Police say a 33-year-old man was inside an apartment when he was shot in the buttocks by a 33-year-old woman.

The man was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

Officers arrested the shooter and recovered one firearm at the crime scene.

The investigation continues.