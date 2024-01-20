South Side shooting: Man in critical condition, another hospitalized

Two men are hospitalized, one in critical condition, after being gunned down on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of W. 80th Street.

The two men – a 29-year-old and a 24-year-old – were walking on the sidewalk when they were shot. It's unknown who fired the gunshots, police say.

The 29-year-old was hit multiple times and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

The other victim was shot in the left ankle and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. He is in good condition.

Authorities are still working to track down the suspect. The investigation continues.

