'South Side Yarn Bomber' raising money for Chicago historic landmark repairs

A Chicago woman wants to yarn bomb you.

She is using crocheting to spark conversations about important causes in the community, and if you help, you will get something homemade in return.

Often times, it takes a unique idea to gain awareness and that is exactly what is happening.

The Forum, located right underneath the Green Line train at 43rd and Calumet, is a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1890, it provided shopping, entertainment and employment not available to people of color at the time.

In fact, Jazz legend Nat King Cole performed at The Forum. However, the building has been closed for nearly 30 years and is in great need of repair.

Valerie Sherman, a.k.a. the "South Side Yarn Bomber" is now using her crochet skills to help raise money to renovate the building.

Sherman also hosts a weekly "Crochet & Conversation" event for Bronzeville residents to take part in the effort.

On Thursday night, Sherman and other Brozeville residents will be crocheting a bunch of pieces that will soon be on display at The Forum. They will also talk about the importance of preserving historic places like this.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Bronzeville Community Garden, along 51st Street.