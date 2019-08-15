South suburban man charged with sexually abusing underage girl

article

A man from the south suburbs is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in University Park.

Tyrees H. Fonder, 21, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse in connection to the Aug. 12 attack, the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The girl was staying at the home of a friend when Fonder allegedly abused her, the sheriff's office said.

Fonder, who lives in Richton Park, appeared in court Thursday and was released on his own recognizance, the sheriff's office said. His next court dates was scheduled for Sept. 4.