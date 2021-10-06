Expand / Collapse search

Black mayors in the south suburbs call for casino in Matteson

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Matteson
Black mayors endorse Matteson for new casino location

The Southland Regional Mayoral Black Caucus has sent a letter to the Illinois Gaming Board calling for a quick decision.

MATTESON, Ill. - New developments are brewing in plans for a new casino in the south suburbs.

A group of suburban Black mayors is throwing their support behind Matteson as the best location.

A handful of suburban communities have been vying for a casino since Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill calling for a new location in the south suburbs.

The gaming board has a special meeting set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 13.