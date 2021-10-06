Black mayors in the south suburbs call for casino in Matteson
MATTESON, Ill. - New developments are brewing in plans for a new casino in the south suburbs.
A group of suburban Black mayors is throwing their support behind Matteson as the best location.
The Southland Regional Mayoral Black Caucus has sent a letter to the Illinois Gaming Board calling for a quick decision.
A handful of suburban communities have been vying for a casino since Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill calling for a new location in the south suburbs.
Advertisement
The gaming board has a special meeting set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 13.