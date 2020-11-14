Southbound Red Line trains to bypass Jarvis through Bryn Mawr

CTA Red Line trains will be bypassing a handful of stops starting Friday night through Monday morning as the agency makes repairs to Red Line and Purple Line stations on the North Side.

Southbound trains will bypass stops between Jarivs Avenue and Bryn Mawr Avenue, starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Sunday, the agency said. The planned service interruption is so that repairs can be made to tracks and signals in preparation for the Red and Purple Modernization project.

Shuttle buses will replace rail service toward 95th between Howard and Berwyn, stopping along Sheridan Road or Broadway at the corner nearest the affected Red Line station, the agency said. Passengers are advised to allow for extra time while commuting.