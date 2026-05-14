40 things to do in Chicago: May 15 – 17

Chicago is packed with things to do this weekend, from "Les Misérables" and Lincoln Park Mayfest to shopping local at the Renegade Craft Fair in Andersonville.

Here's a guide to things to do around Chicago this weekend.

Concerts in the Chicago area

May 15: Dance Gavin Dance at Riviera Theatre

May 15: Qveen Herby at House of Blues Chicago

May 15: Harbour at Outset

May 15: Charlie Puth at Rosemont Theatre

May 15: Old Shoe and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades at Garcia’s Chicago

May 15: Twin Peaks at Thalia Hall

May 15: Timmy Trumpet at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 15: Aida Cuevas at Orchestra Hall

May 16: Yellowcard at The Salt Shed Outdoors

May 16: Two Friends at Huntington Bank Pavilion

May 16: Kid Rock at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 16: Rocky in Concert at Auditorium Theatre

May 16: Ari Lennox at The Chicago Theatre

May 16: Dillstradamus at Radius

May 17: Evgeny Kissin at Orchestra Hall

May 17: Free Throw at House of Blues Chicago

May 17: Passafire at Garcia’s Chicago

May 17: Good Kid at Riviera Theatre

Multiple dates: Poulenc Gloria at Orchestra Hall

Multiple dates: Bruno Mars at Soldier Field

Sporting events in the Chicago area

May 15: Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux City Explorers

May 15: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

May 16: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

May 16: Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux City Explorers

May 17: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

May 17: Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux City Explorers

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

Les Misérables

D.L. Hughley

Going Bacharach

I Killed Andy Breitbart

An Afternoon with David Sedaris

Things to do around Chicago May 15 – 17

The Midwest’s largest anime convention returns to Rosemont May 15-17 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The event features cosplay, performances, celebrity guests and more.

Lincoln Park Mayfest runs May 15-17 over Armitage Avenue from Racine to Sheffield. Attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors, shopping and kids activities.

Lottie’s Pub is celebrating its 92nd anniversary with giveaways and happy hour specials like 92-cent burgers, 92-cent mimosas and music from 1992.

Families can enjoy bounce houses, balloon artists, face painting, a petting zoo and live entertainment at this free Spring Fun Fest Saturday, May 16.

The Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair returns this weekend, featuring more than 90 artists, live music, painting classes, food vendors and more.

More than 250 vendors will sell handmade goods at the Renegade Craft Fair in Andersonville. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chance the Rapper celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his Grammy-winning "Coloring Book" album with a one-night only screening at Rooftop Cinema Club in Fulton Market. Chance is expected to appear live during the event.

Buena Park PorchFest returns for its fifth year Sunday, May 17th from 1- 5:30 p.m. More than 35 musical acts will perform throughout the neighborhood, turning the area into a walkable outdoor music festival.

Pop-punk band Mayday Parade performs Sunday, May 17 at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field. Tickets start at $46, with $1 from every ticket benefiting Cubs Charities and Backline.