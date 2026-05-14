40 things to do in Chicago: May 15 – 17
CHICAGO - Chicago is packed with things to do this weekend, from "Les Misérables" and Lincoln Park Mayfest to shopping local at the Renegade Craft Fair in Andersonville.
Here's a guide to things to do around Chicago this weekend.
Concerts in the Chicago area
May 15: Dance Gavin Dance at Riviera Theatre
May 15: Qveen Herby at House of Blues Chicago
May 15: Harbour at Outset
May 15: Charlie Puth at Rosemont Theatre
May 15: Old Shoe and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades at Garcia’s Chicago
May 15: Twin Peaks at Thalia Hall
May 15: Timmy Trumpet at The Salt Shed Indoors
May 15: Aida Cuevas at Orchestra Hall
May 16: Yellowcard at The Salt Shed Outdoors
May 16: Two Friends at Huntington Bank Pavilion
May 16: Kid Rock at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 16: Rocky in Concert at Auditorium Theatre
May 16: Ari Lennox at The Chicago Theatre
May 16: Dillstradamus at Radius
May 17: Evgeny Kissin at Orchestra Hall
May 17: Free Throw at House of Blues Chicago
May 17: Passafire at Garcia’s Chicago
May 17: Good Kid at Riviera Theatre
Multiple dates: Poulenc Gloria at Orchestra Hall
Multiple dates: Bruno Mars at Soldier Field
Sporting events in the Chicago area
May 15: Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux City Explorers
May 15: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
May 16: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
May 16: Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux City Explorers
May 17: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
May 17: Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux City Explorers
Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area
An Afternoon with David Sedaris
Things to do around Chicago May 15 – 17
Anime Central Convention
The Midwest’s largest anime convention returns to Rosemont May 15-17 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The event features cosplay, performances, celebrity guests and more.
Lincoln Park Mayfest
Lincoln Park Mayfest runs May 15-17 over Armitage Avenue from Racine to Sheffield. Attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors, shopping and kids activities.
Lottie’s Pub 92nd Anniversary
Lottie’s Pub is celebrating its 92nd anniversary with giveaways and happy hour specials like 92-cent burgers, 92-cent mimosas and music from 1992.
Spring Fun Fest at Parkway Bank Park
Families can enjoy bounce houses, balloon artists, face painting, a petting zoo and live entertainment at this free Spring Fun Fest Saturday, May 16.
Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair
The Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair returns this weekend, featuring more than 90 artists, live music, painting classes, food vendors and more.
Renegade Craft Fair
More than 250 vendors will sell handmade goods at the Renegade Craft Fair in Andersonville. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chance the Rapper "Coloring Book" Screening
Chance the Rapper celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his Grammy-winning "Coloring Book" album with a one-night only screening at Rooftop Cinema Club in Fulton Market. Chance is expected to appear live during the event.
Buena Park PorchFest
Buena Park PorchFest returns for its fifth year Sunday, May 17th from 1- 5:30 p.m. More than 35 musical acts will perform throughout the neighborhood, turning the area into a walkable outdoor music festival.
Mayday Parade at Gallagher Way
Pop-punk band Mayday Parade performs Sunday, May 17 at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field. Tickets start at $46, with $1 from every ticket benefiting Cubs Charities and Backline.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.