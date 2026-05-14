2 shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's North Side

The Brief One man was killed in a Thursday morning shooting in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Another man remains in critical condition as detectives investigate the gunfire.



A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Chicago double shooting

What we know:

The two men were outside around 7:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Thome Avenue when gunfire broke out and they were both struck in the body, according to police.

Both men were taken to St. Francis Hospital, where one of them died and a 53-year-old man was listed in critical condition.

Police said two weapons were recovered.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire came from. The man who died has not yet been identified.

Area detectives are investigating.