Pritzker announces $10 million investment for Southern Illinois Healthcare Cancer Institute

Governor JB Pritzker has announced a $10 million grant for the Southern Illinois Healthcare Cancer Institute.

The money was made available through the Rebuild Illinois Plan.

Pritzker says the money will help with medical equipment upgrades, furniture, and the buildout of the Cancer Institute located in Carterville.

"This is one of the best investments you can make. Just period, end of sentence. We’re talking about healthcare in a region that needs investment in healthcare. We’re talking about a center of excellence," Pritzker said.

The state is also awarding two other capital grants to SIH for $150,000 for the design, oversight, and implementation of kitchen renovations at the facility.