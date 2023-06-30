Southern Illinois prepares for new 730 area code

A new area code is coming to southern Illinois due to the high demand for telephone numbers.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the implementation of the new 730 area code to overlay the existing 630 area code regions.

The current 618 area code serves all or part of 37 counties, including communities like Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Effingham, Granite City, Edwardsville, and Marion, among many others.

On July 7, customers who live in the 618 area code region and want a new phone number may be getting the new 730 area code.

Customers getting the new code will be required to dial 10 digits for all local calls.

Telephone numbers that include the current area code will not change.