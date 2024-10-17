Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Fire: Spaghetti verde and tacos dorados with the Hoffman Estates Fire Department

Published  October 17, 2024 7:00am CDT
Cooking with Fire
CHICAGO - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, making firefighter Claudia Kramer's spaghetti verde and tacos dorados.  

Spaghetti Verde (Green Spaghetti)

  • 1 lb Spaghetti
  • 3 Poblano Peppers
  • 16oz Cream Cheese
  • ½ Mexican Sour Cream
  • 1 Bundle of Cilantro
  • ¼ Cup of Milk
  • 2 tbsp of Chicken Bouillon
  • 1 tbsp of Onion Powder
  • 1 tbsp of Garlic Powder

Directions

  • Roast Poblano Peppers over open flame
  • Sweat peppers for 15 minutes
  • Boil spaghetti 
  • Add cream cheese, sour cream, cilantro, milk and seasonings to a blender
  • Peel and clean poblano peppers and add blender mix
  • Transfer sauce and spaghetti to a pan on low heat and mix together.

Tacos Dorados (Fried Tacos) 

  • 2-3 Packs of Tortillas
  • Rotisserie Chicken
  • 3-4 Potatoes
  • 8oz of Quesadilla Cheese
  • ¼ Cup of Milk
  • 2 TBSP Chicken Bouillon
  • 1 TBSP Onion Powder
  • 1 TBSP Garlic Powder
  • ½ TSP Black Peppers

Directions

  • Boil Potatoes
  • Shred rotisserie chicken
  • Mix chicken with potatoes with cheese, milk and seasonings
  • Heat tortillas in a microwave for 1 minute 
  • Fill tortilla with chicken/potato mix and fry 