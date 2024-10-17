Cooking with Fire: Spaghetti verde and tacos dorados with the Hoffman Estates Fire Department
CHICAGO - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, making firefighter Claudia Kramer's spaghetti verde and tacos dorados.
Spaghetti Verde (Green Spaghetti)
- 1 lb Spaghetti
- 3 Poblano Peppers
- 16oz Cream Cheese
- ½ Mexican Sour Cream
- 1 Bundle of Cilantro
- ¼ Cup of Milk
- 2 tbsp of Chicken Bouillon
- 1 tbsp of Onion Powder
- 1 tbsp of Garlic Powder
Directions
- Roast Poblano Peppers over open flame
- Sweat peppers for 15 minutes
- Boil spaghetti
- Add cream cheese, sour cream, cilantro, milk and seasonings to a blender
- Peel and clean poblano peppers and add blender mix
- Transfer sauce and spaghetti to a pan on low heat and mix together.
Tacos Dorados (Fried Tacos)
- 2-3 Packs of Tortillas
- Rotisserie Chicken
- 3-4 Potatoes
- 8oz of Quesadilla Cheese
- ¼ Cup of Milk
- 2 TBSP Chicken Bouillon
- 1 TBSP Onion Powder
- 1 TBSP Garlic Powder
- ½ TSP Black Peppers
Directions
- Boil Potatoes
- Shred rotisserie chicken
- Mix chicken with potatoes with cheese, milk and seasonings
- Heat tortillas in a microwave for 1 minute
- Fill tortilla with chicken/potato mix and fry