Special Olympians receive new shoes courtesy of Chicago footwear store

Some special Olympians got geared up for competition Thursday, courtesy of a Chicago footwear store.

Fleet Feet Chicago, together with the shoe company 'Saucony,' fitted 200 athletes with new kicks. Special Olympics Chicago says the store has been a tremendous supporter over the years.

Fleet Feet's co-owner says her company shares a common mission with the Special Olympics.

"Our missions are very similar. We believe that running changes everything and Special Olympics is all about athletics and changing lives and improving lives through athletics," said Lisa Zimmer.

Zimmer says that for many of the athletes, it was their first time having shoes that fit properly.