Special Olympic athletes can now receive a medal for Top Golf

There's a new event coming to the Special Olympics next year.

Special Olympic athletes will have the opportunity to get a medal for Top Golf.

It's the first time a brand has become a globally medaled event.

Athletes will be able to compete as individuals and on teams.

Beginning in May, Top Golf will be offering free practice sessions and exhibitions for Special Olympic athletes and will be raising money for the Special Olympics at their locations.

There are Top Golf locations in Schaumburg and along Michigan Avenue.