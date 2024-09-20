Speeding Gurnee man tasered after confronting deputies during arrest

The Brief A Gurnee man, Austin M. Williams, was arrested after fleeing deputies and being clocked at 104 mph in a 50 mph zone. Williams confronted deputies later that night, resulting in a taser deployment and his arrest, along with a juvenile at the scene. Williams faces multiple charges including resisting officers, reckless driving, and fleeing; he is due in court on November 6.



A Gurnee man who was caught driving more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit was tasered after confronting deputies Thursday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Austin M. Williams, 47, was taken into custody shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Red Pine Avenue and Alpine Court, the sheriff's office said in a Friday statement.

Deputies conducting speed enforcement near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road clocked Williams' Ford pickup truck traveling 104 mph in a 50 mph zone, the statement said.

After pulling him over, deputies asked Williams to get out of the truck, but lost sight of him after he fled westbound on Stearns School Road at a high rate of speed.

Around 11:10 p.m., Gurnee police located the pickup truck near Red Pine Avenue and Alpine Court, but Williams was no longer inside. Deputies called a tow truck to the scene, at which time, a juvenile approached the Ford and told deputies it was his and that he wanted to drive it away.

The juvenile was arrested after he repeatedly disobeyed demands to walk away, officials said.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Williams approached deputies with his fists clenched and demanded deputies release the boy. An agitated Williams was told to stop, but refused and began to wrestle with deputies.

Deputies deployed a Taser on Williams, and he was taken into custody a short time later, the statement said.

Williams was taken to the Lake County Jail where he was charged with numerous misdemeanors including resisting officers, obstructing officers, reckless driving, aggravated speeding, speeding in a construction zone, and fleeing and eluding.

He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 6.