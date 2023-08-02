Spirit Halloween stores begin popping up in Illinois
CHICAGO - Halloween may still be months away, but Spirit Halloween stores are beginning to pop up across Illinois.
The seasonal costume store plans to open 40 locations around the state, and here is a look at this year's most popular costumes.
For the ladies:
- Barbie
- Ariel from The Little Mermaid
- Rihanna's look from her Super Bowl performance
For the guys:
- The Mario Brothers
- Michael Jordan
- Spider-Man
- Indiana Jones
Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year.