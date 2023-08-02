Spirit Halloween stores begin popping up in Illinois

Halloween may still be months away, but Spirit Halloween stores are beginning to pop up across Illinois.

The seasonal costume store plans to open 40 locations around the state, and here is a look at this year's most popular costumes.

For the ladies:

Barbie

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Rihanna's look from her Super Bowl performance

For the guys:

The Mario Brothers

Michael Jordan

Spider-Man

Indiana Jones

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year.