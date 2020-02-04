Sports Illustrated pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with 100-page special issue

The late Kobe Bryant will be immortalized in his own special issue of Sports Illustrated.



The official Twitter account for the publication released an image of the cover of the commemorative issue. On it, Bryant flashes his trademark grin while adorned in his purple Los Angeles Lakers uniform.



The issue is set to hit newsstands on Friday, Feb. 7 at a retail price of $15.99.

But as of Feb. 4, the issue was out of stock on Sports Illustrated’s website.



Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.